Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

