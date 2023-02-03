Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,274. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ( NYSE:ETX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

