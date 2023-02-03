Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,783. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
