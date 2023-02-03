Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,783. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

