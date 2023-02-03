Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 30,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,867. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
