Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE EMN opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

