Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

About Manhattan Associates

NASDAQ MANH opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

