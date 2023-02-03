Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,229 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

