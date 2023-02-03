Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,868 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

APLE stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.