Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,547 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of CONMED worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CONMED Stock Up 8.0 %

CONMED Announces Dividend

NYSE:CNMD opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

