Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,694 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

