Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

