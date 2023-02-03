Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.65 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

