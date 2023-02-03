Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.65 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
