Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Model N worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,724,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,327,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.