Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $179,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of QCR by 50.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $203,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,417 shares of company stock valued at $316,780. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

