Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,813 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 90,722 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 105,292 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,470 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,755 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 248.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

