Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ICU Medical worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

