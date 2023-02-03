Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,335 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cable One worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $849.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $739.28 and a 200-day moving average of $927.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

