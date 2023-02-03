EAC Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $5,051.40 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 66.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01056144 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,481.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

