EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 67.4% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $4,876.80 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00419951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01056144 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,481.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

