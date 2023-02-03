e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

