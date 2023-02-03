e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,865 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 15.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $67.29 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.