Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.