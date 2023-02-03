Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.83 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,941,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 452.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

