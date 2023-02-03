Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 463.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.