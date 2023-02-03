Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 463.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

