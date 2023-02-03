DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

