DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46-14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

DXC traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $28.95. 920,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,307. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,632 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

