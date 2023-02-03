DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 4.3 %

DWS opened at €31.68 ($34.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.32 and a 200-day moving average of €28.57. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($42.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

