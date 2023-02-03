Dunelm Group (DNLM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dunelm Group (LON: DNLM):

1/23/2023 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($13.96) to GBX 1,240 ($15.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.96) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,225 ($15.13). 112,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,922. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,458.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 886.22. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,334 ($16.48).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.45), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($539,278.84).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

