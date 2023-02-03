Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.29.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.00. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

