Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

