DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLY opened at $14.86 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

