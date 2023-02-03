Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 2,424 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $202,670.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGYS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.55. 144,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,708. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $86.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

