Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,008,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 591,736 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Domo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,620 shares of company stock worth $1,506,867. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

