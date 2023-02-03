Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Up 2.9%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 1,312,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 278,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 target price on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$263.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.