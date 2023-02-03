district0x One Day Volume Reaches $228,851.77 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $228,851.77 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

