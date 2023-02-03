Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.20

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 4522830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

