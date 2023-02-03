Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 9,676,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,598,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 352,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 327,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

