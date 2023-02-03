Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

DCOM stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,396,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,768,954.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $171,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,768,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,945. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,072,000 after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Articles

