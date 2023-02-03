Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 455 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. 7,515,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

