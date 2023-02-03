Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.