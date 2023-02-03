Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 64,505 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 9,611,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,464,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

