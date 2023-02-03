Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,187 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 485,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

