DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 4.8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 204,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 986,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.