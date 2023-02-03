Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 617,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 156.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Articles

