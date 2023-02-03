Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,900 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:CAL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 874,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $966.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.