Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

