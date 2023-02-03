Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEB opened at $3,949.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,394.25.

About Seaboard

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

