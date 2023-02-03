Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,090 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

