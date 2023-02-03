Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 179,455 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,455 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of BankUnited worth $47,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

